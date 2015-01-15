DUBLIN Jan 15 Anglo Irish Bank, the lender at
the heart of Ireland's banking crisis, should have been allowed
to fail instead of being included in government guarantees on
bank liabilities in 2008, central bank governor Patrick Honohan
said on Thursday.
Like all Irish lenders, Anglo's years of reckless lending
helped push Ireland into a bailout in 2010. It was put into
liquidation two years ago in deal with the European Central Bank
(ECB) to ease the state's debt burden.
Giving evidence at a parliamentary inquiry into the banking
crisis, Honohan said external partners might have responded to
an early bid to wind down Anglo with compromise proposals that
could have cut the cost of rescuing the banking sector. That
cost to taxpayers now stood at about 40 billion euros ($50
billion), he said.
At the time, Ireland poured 64 billion euros into its
banking sector and, while it has begun to recover some of the
costs, some 35 billion swallowed up then by Anglo and fellow
failed lender Irish Nationwide will not be recovered.
"Yes, I think so. It should have been removed," Honohan, who
was appointed governor in 2009, said when asked if Anglo should
have been allowed to fail a year earlier.
"Ireland got a bad rap for introducing a guarantee but it
would have been even worse of a rap if it said we don't care
what you think, we're just going to liquidate it and to hell
with the bondholders. It would have been seen as the European
Lehman's and the government would have been pilloried."
"That doesn't mean they shouldn't have done it. What I think
they should have done was to say we have this bank going down
and we can't afford to guarantee. The risks are too big and
you've got to risk-share with us."
Referring to subsequent conversations with then finance
minister Brian Lenihan, he said Lenihan, who died in 2011,
favoured nationalising Anglo and Irish Nationwide on the night
of the guarantee but "he was not the senior politician".
He also said the government did not discuss plans to bring
in a blanket guarantee with the ECB before introducing it in the
early hours of Sept. 30 2008, but that it was already trying to
limit the damage by that time.
"Could all of that sum of money been avoided, straight
answer 'no'. Could it have been whittled down? Yes, but it would
have been very hard to avoid it all," he said.
"The damage was being done mainly in 2004, 05, and 06. If
you came up with a really good idea in 2006. Too late."
