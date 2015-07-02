DUBLIN, July 2 Former Prime Minister Brian Cowen
robustly defended policies he put in place ahead of Ireland's
financial crisis, accepting responsibility for the consequences
but following others in spreading blame at a parliamentary
inquiry.
Irish lawmakers are questioning former bank executives,
government ministers and officials as part of an inquiry into
the country's banking crisis, seven years after it took hold and
led to the most expensive state bailout in the euro zone.
"As head of the government I accept full and complete
responsibility for my role in and our response to that crisis,"
Cowan told the hearing.
He was addressing the issue in detail for the first time
since he quit as Fianna Fail leader before its record 2011
election loss following Ireland's entry into an international
bailout, and went on to dual with former opponents in the most
animated hearing yet.
"Let's remember, guys, the country was going pretty well.
The policy that we had at the time was plausible and backed up
by international peer assessment," Cowen said as MPs focussed on
his time as finance minister from 2004 to 2008 when Ireland's
"Celtic Tiger" economy began to go from boom to bust.
"Now that we know where we are now, of course I would have
had a different policy. There is no government in the democratic
world which was budgeting at the time on the basis that we were
going to have the biggest international crisis since 1926."
Cowen said he was sorry for the hardship and distress faced
by many people as a result of the policies his government had to
put in place after a property bubble burst just as he took over
as Prime Minister, launching twin banking and fiscal crises.
But like the bank executives who criticised poor regulation
and regulators who felt restrained by government policies, Cowen
laid blame with bankers, Ireland's Central Bank and particularly
the opposition parties who now share power.
"There were constant demands for more spending," Cowen said
of the political debate at the time, adding that suddenly
halting years of increased spending ahead of the crisis after a
decade of economic growth would also have been a mistake.
Cowen accepted that the property bubble grew under his watch
but that there would have been a gradual easing and softer
landing for the economy without an unprecedented global
financial collapse.
In one prickly exchange with a committee member on whether
Cowen and his party were too close to bankers and property
developers, chairman Ciaran Lynch had to step in and warn that
the inquiry could not turn into a heated parliamentary chamber.
"You are setting me up as some sort of guy who is promoting
cowboy speculators. I am not. I don't travel in those circles,"
Cowen said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)