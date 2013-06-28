BRUSSELS, June 28 Chancellor Angela Merkel
forcefully condemned on Friday the conduct of Irish bankers who
were caught on tape joking about a bailout deal and mocking
Germany, saying their actions were an insult to working people
and damaged democracy.
Transcripts of telephone conversations from 2008 between
bankers at Anglo Irish Bank have caused outrage in Ireland and
beyond in recent days.
In the tapes they made light of the Irish government's
decision at the height of the global financial crisis to
guarantee their liabilities and talk about demanding "moolah" -
slang for money - from the country's central bank.
They were also heard singing the pre-war version of the
German national anthem, with the words "Deutschland ueber
alles".
Asked about the recordings at a European Union summit in
Brussels, Merkel said: "For people who go to work each day and
earn an honest living, this kind of thing is very hard to take,
it's impossible to stomach.
"This is really damaging to democracy, the social market
economy and all that we work for," she said, adding that it made
it harder for policymakers to convince their citizens to support
aid for struggling European partners.
Ireland's government offered a blanket guarantee to Anglo
and other lenders in 2008 to keep them operating. The decision
eventually cost Irish taxpayers some 30 billion euros, forcing
Dublin to seek a European bailout in late 2010.
EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday new rules for
dealing with failing banks which would hit shareholders,
bondholders and wealthy depositors before taxpayers.
Germany, concerned it could be asked to rescue mismanaged
banks in other European countries, has put the brakes on a push
by some of its partners to create a single bank resolution
mechanism and a deposit guarantee fund for the bloc.