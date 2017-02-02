DUBLIN Feb 2 Irish mortgage lending grew by 15
percent in 2016, data showed on Thursday, and analysts expect
the recovering economy to spur further growth this year,
returning the market to more normal levels.
Mortgage lending in Ireland collapsed in the wake of the
2007/09 global financial crisis following a banking and economic
crash. Its recovery over the last three years has been held back
by a severe shortage of housing and tighter lending rules.
Drawdowns rose to 5.7 billion euros last year, from 4.9
billion euros in 2015, data from the Irish Banking And Payments
Federation showed. That included a 26 percent year-on-year jump
in the fourth quarter when the government introduced a new
subsidy for first-time buyers and the central bank eased lending
caps.
"Today's data shows that the mortgage market in Ireland is
seeing continued strong growth as the household deleveraging
phase comes to an end," Goodbody Stockbrokers' analyst Susie
Crawford said in a note.
"We see a bumper year ahead with a robust labour market and
looser macro prudential rules contributing to increasing house
prices," she said, forecasting gross mortgage lending of 7
billion euros in 2017.
Analysts estimate that annual mortgage lending of around 10
billion euros would represent a normal market for Ireland's
population of 4.76 million. Irish banks were lending as much as
40 billion euros a year at the height of the runaway "Celtic
Tiger" economy.
The economy has recovered to be the best performing in the
European Union for the last three years and that momentum should
help deliver 20 percent growth in new mortgage lending this
year, said Davy Stockbrokers' economist David McNamara.
However, he said a key determining factor will be whether
construction can ramp up from current low levels. Annual
housebuilding will have to almost double to 25,000 units if the
mortgage market is to reach 10 billion euros by 2020, he said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)