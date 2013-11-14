Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
DUBLIN Nov 14 The number of home mortgages in arrears with Ireland's six main banks for over 90 days fell 2 percent in September, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said the number of mortgage accounts in arrears for over 90 days fell to 81,156 from 82,624 in September, according to unaudited numbers provided by the banks.
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.