DUBLIN Feb 4 Ireland's mortgage market grew by 26 percent to 4.9 billion euros in 2015, data showed on Thursday, but was still around half the level analysts consider normal.

New lending rules and a shortage of housing in places like Dublin slowed growth sharply later in the year.

Irish banks that lent too much to mortgage customers before collapsing in 2008 are now back in profit but struggling to lend into a dysfunctional mortgage market where the central bank intervened last year to set tough lending limits.

Ireland was left with a surplus of houses after 2008 and values were cuit in half. But property is scarce in cities while out-of-town housing estates lie empty.

While the market grew for a third successive year, the value of lending in the final quarter increased by 8.2 percent year-on-year compared with 49 percent in the first half of 2015 before the central bank rules fully kicked in, data from the Irish Banking And Payments Federation showed on Thursday.

The data also supported many complaints, including from government, that first-time buyers would find it particularly difficult to save large deposits amid rapidly rising rents.

The central bank will review the rules for the first time in November but has said the problem lies in the failure to build even half the 25,000 homes analysts say are needed each year to keep up with demand among the fastest growing economy and population in the European Union.

Goodbody Stockbrokers said the trend indicated that the mortgage market will slow further, although Investec Ireland said the overall amount was ahead of its own expectations for annual lending of 4.6 billion euros and well ahead of consensus.

Allied Irish Banks, the country's second largest bank by assets, said in a statement that it financed over one third of all mortgages in Ireland last year.

"This is a good news story for Irish banks given the widespread concerns around the likelihood of a significant fall-off in new lending in Q4," Investec analyst John Cronin wrote in a note.

"However, it is important to note that mortgage market conditions remain challenging due to supply constraints and the impact of the macroprudential regulations - despite the positive surprise in relation to the Q4 numbers." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)