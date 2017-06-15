DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's
parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene
in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for
badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition
watchdog said on Thursday.
The bill, proposed by Ireland's main opposition party Fianna
Fail to force banks to cut their mortgage rates, passed the
initial stage in parliament a year ago despite objections from a
minority government that is not large enough to block it.
The legislation is now being scrutinised by a parliamentary
committee where it has also been criticised by the central bank,
which would be handed the new powers. The European Central Bank
and the European Commission have also opposed the bill.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's warning
was contained among a set of recommendations in a
government-commissioned report on how to develop a more stable
market that it described as currently "quite dysfunctional."
"Generally any move by the legislature to intervene and
regulate interest rates generates negative perceptions among
international funders and raises the possibility of further
interventions, which introduces additional risk for funders and
makes entry less attractive," it said.
The CCPC said that of the 20 banks, representative bodies
and individuals who responded to their consultation, only three
- Fianna Fail, the Fair Mortgage Rates Campaign and an
individual consumer - were in favour of capping interest rates.
Fianna Fail finance spokesman, Michael McGrath, told
national broadcaster RTE that Ireland's finance minister is
consulting with the Attorney General on some legal aspects of
the bill and he was awaiting feedback before proceeding.
Among its proposals, the CCPC recommended that government be
more proactive in boosting the low levels of new entrants, make
it far easier for existing customers to switch mortgage provider
and look at ways to fund longer-term fixed rate products.
"We would suggest the postponement of additional policy
proposals on related issues until these options have been fully
considered," it said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edmund Blair)