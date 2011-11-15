* Irish govt pressing remaining banks to pass on rate cuts
DUBLIN, Nov 15 Ireland's finance minister on
Tuesday said he expected the central bank to persuade lenders
to pass a European Central Bank rate cut onto mortgage holders,
but analysts said the monetary authority may not wish to.
While the government last week offered to provide the
central bank with new powers to force Bank of Ireland (BKIR.L)
and Ulster Bank RBSIE.UL to pass on the ECB's 0.25 percentage
point rate cut, the bank's deputy governor said he did not need
them.
"The deputy governor of the bank Matthew Elderfield also has
an approach. He says at the moment he prefers to use the powers
he has, together with his powers of persuasion, which are
considerable, to affect the interest rate," Michael Noonan told
parliament on Tuesday.
"We hope both Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank will do what
their peers have done and pass on the interest rate," he said.
The banks' refusal to follow most of their peers in passing
the rate cut onto customers has put them on a collision course
with the government which has spent nearly 63 billion euros
($85 billion) propping up the sector after a disastrous
property binge.
Irish-based banks rely on their own central bank for almost
50 billion euros of emergency funding and the ECB for over
twice that, giving the central bank significant moral powers.
But using them could compromise their relationship with
lenders, analysts said.
"It would be very surprising in those circumstances if the
central bank's exhortations wouldn't be listened to but it is
also in a difficult situation because it's terribly important
that the banking sector has competitive forces at play," said
one analyst who did not wish to be named due to the sensitivity
of the rate cuts.
"Yes it has the powers but does it want to use them as a
matter of principle? It runs the risk of complicating other
measures and it compromises the nature of the relationship
between central banks and the commercial banking sector."
While the government was able to convince the lenders they
almost fully control to pass the rate cut on, Royal Bank of
Scotland's (RBS.L) Ulster Bank and the majority privately owned
Bank of Ireland have more room to resist state pressure.
U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, who acquired a 9 percent
stake in Bank of Ireland in July, told Reuters that a more
"normalized" funding environment was needed for the bank to
pass on interest rate cuts to customers on variable rate
mortgages. [ID:nL5E7MF0QR] ($1 = 0.739 Euros)
