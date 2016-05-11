DUBLIN May 11 Ireland will more likely launch
its planned sale of a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied
Irish Banks in the first half of 2017 rather than later
this year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
"We're considering the position," he told reporters. "It's
less likely we'll go in the last quarter of this year. It's more
likely that we'll go in the first half of next year, if the
market corrects."
Noonan added that there was nothing in the new government's
policy programme that should concern the country's banks and
that, despite opposition pressure, it did not plan to bring in
legislation to hand the central bank powers to set rates in the
mortgage market.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)