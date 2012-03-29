DUBLIN, March 29 Ireland does not see an
agreement struck on Thursday to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash
payment to one of its failed banks as a template for a wider
deal to refinance a further 27 billion euros of payments, the
country's finance minister said.
Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to improve
its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing 30
billion euros of high interest IOUs given mainly to the former
Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen
their maturity and cut their interest rate.
"I wouldn't see this as a template for a broader deal,"
Michael Noonan told a news conference after the government
decided to proceed with a proposal to sidestep the payment by
settling it through the delivery of a 2025 government bond.