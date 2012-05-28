DUBLIN May 28 Ireland's oldest stockbroking
firm Bloxham has ceased trading, on the orders of the central
bank, after the discovery of "financial irregularities."
Bloxham said on Monday that its income had been overstated
over a number of years. The firm's financial partner was
immediately suspended and management has hired a firm of
forensic accountants to study its accounts.
Rival broker Davy said it had acquired Bloxham's asset
management business, handling assets exceeding 700 million euros
($876 million) in value. It did not disclose terms of the deal.
Bloxham said client funds were safe and would not be
affected.
The broker said it "no longer holds sufficient capital to
meet the licensing requirements of the central bank to carry on
trade as a stockbroker.
"As a result, on Friday evening last the central bank issued
a direction to the firm to suspend trading," it said.
Bloxham said the sale of its private client business to
Davy, which was agreed last year, has been completed.