BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) is taking indications of interest on a tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 260bp area, said a market source.
The transaction being handled by Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale is the country's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.
The deal will be launched and priced later on Tuesday the source said.
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: