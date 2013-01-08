LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) is taking indications of interest on a tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 260bp area, said a market source.

The transaction being handled by Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale is the country's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.

The deal will be launched and priced later on Tuesday the source said.