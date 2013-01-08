LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) is set to price a EUR2.5bn tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp, a bank managing the deal said.

Orders topped EUR7bn when books closed at 1045GMT on Tuesday.

Lead banks Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale earlier revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 250-255bp from initial price thoughts of plus 260bp area.

The deal marks Ireland's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.