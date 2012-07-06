* Ireland 3-month bills trade through Spain, Greece
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Hopes were lifted that Ireland will
be able to issue a syndicated bond in the near future after it
returned to the capital markets after an 18-month absence with a
three-month bill auction on Thursday.
Sovereign, supranational and agency bankers are increasingly
confident that Ireland can meet its plan to access the longer
term bond markets in early 2013.
"You'd still want to see an improvement in overall sentiment
but my logic is that if Ireland is yielding much lower than
Spain across the curve why couldn't Ireland get a syndicated
transaction done?" said Dhiren Shah, syndicate manager for SSA
at Credit Suisse.
The EUR500m auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80 and
paid an average yield of 1.80%, through comparable bills for
Spain and well inside the Greek equivalent.
Irish 10-year bonds are yielding 0.6% through the Spanish
equivalent, at 6.1%, while in the five-year space Ireland is
yielding a full 1% through the Spanish equivalent, at 4.9%.
The former is rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch
respectively, with negative outlook on all three. Spain is
ranked Baa3/BBB+/BBB again with all three maintaining a downward
bias.
Yields on Irish bonds benefited from EU plans to use the ESM
to inject capital directly into banks, its paper rallying on the
hope that bank risk could be transferred from the balance sheet
of the Irish government to the bailout fund.
With Ireland's financial problems borne of its beleaguered
banking sector, observers are quick to draw a comparison with
Iceland, which in May was heavily oversubscribed on a USD1bn
10-year issue in only its second benchmark issuance since its
banks collapsed in 2008.
Investors don't look at Ireland as a programme country
because government debt is unsustainable - it is an issue rooted
in its banks," said one market observer.
Back in February, Ireland reached another milestone in its
bid to issue long-dated bonds with a EUR3.5bn debt swap,
although, like with the auction, to an overwhelmingly domestic
investor base.
"The debt swap, and now the auction, show that there are
investors willing to support Ireland so I imagine it would be
achievable for them to do a syndicated issuance with targeted
investors," said Max Leung, European rates strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch.
As the auction results show, if other programme countries
fall out of favour with the international investor community,
the door will be edged open for a rebounding Ireland.
"Even though this is only the first auction, it does go some
way to suggest that the market is perhaps more confident in
Ireland than other programme countries," said Leung.
To put the Irish bill into perspective, comparable
three-month Greek bills trade at a mid-spread of around 5.21%
(12/10/12) on Tradeweb, Spain trades at 1.84% (19/10/12),
three-month Italy trades around 1.44% (for the 15/10/12), and
Germany trades around -0.26% (10/10/12).
Following the auction results, Fitch ratings agency said
Ireland has managed to build positive momentum towards a full
return to the bond market but kept the Emerald Isle's rating
unchanged at BBB+ with a negative outlook, based on its exposure
to an intensifying eurozone crisis.
