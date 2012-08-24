LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Ireland took another successful step
on the road to bond market recovery this week, but an
improvement in its credit ratings will be key to its planned
returned to the international syndication market next year.
Ireland sold EUR1bn of amortising bonds on Thursday just a
month after it successfully offloaded EUR5bn in a more
conventional bond swap and new issue via an auction.
The deal was focused on domestic accounts, in particular
Irish pension funds, which have a natural bias towards their own
sovereign, and therefore a lower perception of credit risk.
Ireland is yet to properly test the waters with international
investors.
However, Peter Chatwell, senior interest rates strategist at
Credit Agricole, said in terms of accessing a wider investor
base Ireland still faced a circular problem.
International investor sentiment will not change until the
negative outlook from ratings agencies is lifted, he said. The
sovereign is still sub-investment grade with Moody's at Ba1
while S&P and Fitch have the country's BBB+ investment-grade
rating on negative outlook.
Yet for ratings to improve, Ireland will first have to
demonstrate access to a broader investment community, said
Chatwell.
RATINGS REBUFF
And this is not the sole hurdle that Ireland faces.
Following the successful July auction, Moody's said the
medium-term bonds were an "important step" but it did not yet
see a reason to change its rating from Ba1.
Moody's analyst Dietmar Hornung told Reuters that in order
for Ireland to emerge from its junk status it would need
continued fiscal consolidation, a reversal of the current growth
in its debt pile, and "significant economic growth".
Hornung said Moody's expects Ireland to continue to hit its
deficit targets under its EU-IMF programme, but he warned there
was a long way to go before Ireland cuts its deficit from 8.3%
this year to 3% in 2015.
Moody's also expects the Irish economy to grow by just 0.2%
this year, well below the government's forecast for growth of
0.7% before "some acceleration" in 2013.
The government expects Ireland's national debt to peak at
just under 120% of gross domestic product next year, before
slipping to 117% in 2015.
S&P and Fitch concurred with Moody's and maintained their
negative outlooks following the auction, saying that Ireland's
structural problems outweighed the successes of recent bond
issuance.
CHIPPING AWAY AT THE CLIFF
While the economic situation remains of concern,
international investors are likely to take comfort from the fact
that Ireland is chipping away at its funding needs.
The latest bond sale, which had maturities between 15 and 35
years and sold at an average weighted yield of 5.91%, further
reduced the country's "funding cliff" of bond redemptions in
2014 to just EUR2.4bn, from EUR11.9bn at the start of the year.
Unlike conventional notes, amortising bonds make partial
capital and interest payments every year.
Ireland's next milestone towards its planned syndicated bond
offering in early 2013 will be its first-ever issue of
inflation-linked bonds. But again, say market sources, this is
likely to prove a domestic exercise.
"Ireland's credit rating will exclude them from the major
inflation-linked indices, so that will certainly pose a
challenge for international investors," said one market
observer.
Chatwell at CA CIB remains confident, however, that Ireland
can meet its goal of selling a syndicated issue in 2013.
He anticipates that while domestic investors will be the
principle buyers of the upcoming linkers, international banks
and hedge funds could start to show more appetite because of the
attractive yields on offer.
It became clear after Ireland's T-bill auction earlier this
year that international banks, which also act as fee-earning
primary dealers, are incentivised to book paper in order to win
future business, and should provide some international demand.
If other investors are drawn in significant numbers, it
should prompt ratings agencies to review Ireland's progress in
the capital markets, and in conjunction with wider structural
economic reforms, an upgrade could eventually open the door for
real-money, indexed-investors which will cement Ireland's full
market return.
(Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Padraic
Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Helene Durand and Matthew
Davies)