LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has hired a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond, one of the banks said on Monday.

Barclays, Citi, Danske Bank, Davy, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley expect to launch and price the new euro denominated issue maturing in March 2024 in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The bond issue will mark Ireland's first debt sale since it successfully exited its EU/IMF bailout programme at the end of last year.