LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts on its new 10-year euro benchmark at mid-swaps plus 150bp area, said a banker managing the deal on Tuesday.

The bond, maturing in March 2024, will mark Ireland's first sale of debt since it exited its EU/IMF programme at the end of last year.

The deal, expected to raise around EUR3bn, will price later on Tuesday via Barclays, Citi, Danske, Davy, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.