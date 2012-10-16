DUBLIN Oct 16 Ireland will offer 500 million
euros ($647 million) of three-month treasury bills on Thursday,
the country's debt agency said, in its third such auction of the
year as it inches towards a full return to debt markets.
Dublin sold that amount of three-month bills in September at
an average yield of 0.7 percent, less than half the rate its
sold them for in July when it returned to capital market after a
near two-year absence.
Dublin has begun paving the way towards a full return to
both long-and short-term markets to exit its EU/IMF bailout, a
move helped greatly by euro zone leaders agreeing at a summit in
June to look at easing Ireland's bank debt.