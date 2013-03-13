DUBLIN, March 13 Ireland is now "as close as it
gets" to having the normal market access required to access the
European Central Bank's OMT bond-buying scheme, but the
programme is not an immediate priority, the country's debt
agency chief said on Wednesday.
Ireland sold 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of 10-year bonds
on Wednesday at a yield of 4.15 percent, substantially meeting
its funding target for 2013, National Treasury Management Agency
chief executive John Corrigan told journalists.
The deal demonstrated that Ireland essentially has normal
market access, but the rules of the ECB's Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) bond-buying programme were not clear. The
immediate priority for Ireland is not the OMT, but securing a
contingency credit line from the IMF, he said.