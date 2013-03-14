DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland's debt agency may issue some additional debt before the end of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday following a 5 billion bond issue that covered nearly of the country's 2013 funding needs.

"We will aim to have between 12-15 months of funding come the end of December done. That leaves a small amount to do," National Treasury Management Agency chief executive John Corrigan told national broadcaster RTE.

"We may tap the market opportunistically or we may return to a small auction programme."