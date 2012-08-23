DUBLIN Aug 23 Ireland raised 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) through the issue of its first sovereign amortising bonds on Thursday, slicing a further chunk from its post-EU/IMF bailout borrowing requirements.

The five new bonds, which have maturities of between 15 and 35 years and are aimed at Irish-based pension funds, were sold at an average weighted yield of 5.91 percent with the later- dated issues drawing most of the demand.

"The success of today's transaction demonstrates the willingness of domestic investors to increase their holdings of Irish government debt," John Corrigan, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said in a statement.

"Today's transaction combined with the bond switch and outright sale transaction of July 26 and the bond switch transaction of January 25 has in effect reduced the original "funding cliff" of 11.9 billion euros (due to the January 2014 bond maturity) by 80 percent to just under 2.4 billion."