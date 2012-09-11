BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes.
DUBLIN, Sept 11 Ireland does not expect to tap the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme before it emerges from its EU/IMF bailout at the end of next year, and after that only in case of emergency, its finance minister said on Tuesday.
If Dublin's European partners deliver on a deal to cut Ireland's legacy bank debt, Ireland will be able to make a full return to long-term bond markets without using the ECB's Outright Monetary Transaction programme, Michael Noonan told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, a White House official said on Monday.