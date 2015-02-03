(Refiles to add clarity in headline)

DUBLIN Feb 3 (Reuters/IFR) - Ireland began selling its first ever 30-year bond via syndication on Tuesday in a bid to lock in record low interest rates after the European Central Bank agreed to buy 30-year paper under its trillion-euro quantitative easing programme.

Ireland, which has already raised over a quarter of its long-term funding target for the year, opened books on the benchmark issue at a high 90 basis points over mid-swaps, a lead banker on the deal said.

That implies a yield of just above 2.1 percent. The transaction was expected to be priced later on Tuesday.

A market source told Reuters on Monday that a benchmark 30-year bond issue would typically be in the range of 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros.

Like most of their euro zone peers, Irish bond yields have fallen sharply in the past year, aided by a rebound in Ireland's economy, which probably grew faster than any other country in the European Union last year.

The European Central Bank in January announced that its quantitative easing programme would buy sovereign bonds with maturities of between two and 30 years.

Dublin in January sold 4 billion euros in a syndicated seven-year sale, out of planned issuance of between 12 billion and 15 billion euros of long-term bonds this year.

The National Treasury Management Agency fully pre-funded for 2015 last year and this year plans to cover funding requirements for 2016 and to refinance bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Barclays <BARC.L, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Davy, and Royal Bank Of Scotland have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Helene Durand in London and Conor Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Susan Fenton)