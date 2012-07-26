BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group expects to record a loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$352 million for both continued and discontinued operations for financial year ended 31 March 2017
DUBLIN, July 26 Ireland's debt agency offered to sell new long-term government bonds for the first time since 2010 at an auction on Thursday through both a open sale and in exchange for existing paper due to mature in 2013 and 2014.
The agency said it would sell a 2017 treasury bond at a yield of 5.9 percent and a 2020 treasury bond at a yield of 6.1 percent.
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$352 million for both continued and discontinued operations for financial year ended 31 March 2017
ATHENS/LONDON, June 7 Greece will return to markets once its borrowing costs drop below 5 percent, sources told Reuters, which could happen if the European Central Bank includes Greek bonds in its 2.3 trillion euro purchase programme.