DUBLIN, July 26 Ireland's debt agency offered to sell new long-term government bonds for the first time since 2010 at an auction on Thursday through both a open sale and in exchange for existing paper due to mature in 2013 and 2014.

The agency said it would sell a 2017 treasury bond at a yield of 5.9 percent and a 2020 treasury bond at a yield of 6.1 percent.