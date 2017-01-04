DUBLIN Jan 4 It is too early to say whether
Ireland will hold a second syndicated bond offering in 2017
after it raised 4 billion euros ($4.17 billion) at its
first-ever 20-year bond sale on Wednesday, the national debt
agency said.
"It's very early to say whether there's room for another
syndication," National Treasury Management Agency Director of
Funding Frank O'Connor told reporters in a conference call.
O'Connor reiterated a full-year issuance target of between 9
billion and 13 billion euros and said a schedule of auctions for
the first quarter would likely be announced early next week.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dominic Evans)