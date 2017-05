DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland will introduce tax cuts and spending increases worth a total of 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) next year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in his annual budget speech on Tuesday.

He also announced a plan to cut the size of the national debt faster than required under European Union rules, with the aim of hitting a level of 45 percent of gross domestic product by the mid-2020s. ($1 = 0.8928 euros)