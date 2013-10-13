DUBLIN Oct 13 The Irish government is considering imposing a new levy on the country's banks in next week's budget to replace some of the fees the lenders paid under a recently cancelled deposit guarantee scheme, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Ireland's banks paid up to 430 million euros per year to the state under the deposit guarantee scheme, which was cancelled in a bid to help speed the lenders' return to profitability.

"It was decided the banks should make a contribution to the 2.5 billion euro (budget) adjustment, so a levy of between 100 million-200 million euros was agreed by the EMC," the paper quoted a government source as saying, referring to the Cabinet's four-person Economic Management Council.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the report.