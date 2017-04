Ex-Banif's 'bad bank' sells unit with 1.5 bln euros assets to Altamira

LISBON, April 4 The 'bad bank' that holds the assets of failed Portuguese bank Banif has sold a unit that manages 1.5 billion euros of real estate assets and non-performing loans to Altamira Asset Management, which is owned by U.S. fund Apollo and Spain's Santander.