* Dublin amends language in updated EU/IMF agreement

* Economists says no surprise harsher budgets on the way

* Fin Min says alert to substantial external risks

DUBLIN, Feb 14 Ireland's government said its budgetary adjustment for 2013 will be at least 3.5 billion euros, suggesting it may be more than currently planned as the global economic slowdown hits official growth forecasts viewed as overly ambitious by most analysts.

Ireland's finance department published the updated version of Dublin's memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its EU/IMF bailout lenders on Tuesday, inserting the words "at least" into its 2013 adjustment targets for the first time.

The last version of the MOU, signed in November, said the budgetary measures would amount to 3.5 billion euros. Economists, who according to a Reuters poll see the government missing its growth targets this year and next said the change implies a tougher budget may be on the way.

"Everyone knows their growth forecasts are way too high so I don't think it would come as any surprise that they are going to have to slowly change their tone on the outlook," Brian Devine, chief economist at NCB Stockbrokers said.

"They are 0.6 percent behind consensus for this year so clearly with those growth rates, they're going to have to do more than they've pencilled in if they're going to hit the 3 percent (budget deficit) target by 2015."

Dublin is required by Europe to cuts its deficit, estimated at just under 10 percent of output at the end of 2011, to 3 percent by 2015, and is relying on growth of 1.3 percent this year and 2.4 percent next to help it reach that target.

Nine economists surveyed by Reuters earlier this month saw GDP growth of 0.7 percent in 2012 and 2 percent in 2013, however, while Ireland's creditors at the EU and IMF last month slashed their growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent.

Weaker than expected growth forced the government to target austerity measures totalling 3.8 billion euros in this year's budget, more than the 3.6 billion initially pledged, and it had originally targeted a fiscal adjustment of 3.1 billion euros for 2013 before hiking that last November.

Ireland has so far met all its bailout targets, distancing itself from fellow bailout recipients Greece and Portugal. Finance Minister Michael Noonan acclaimed the progress made but said Dublin was alert to high external risks.

"The performance is all the more noteworthy against the background of a more challenging external outlook," Noonan and Central Bank governor Partick Honohan wrote in their quarterly "letter of intent" that accompanies each revised MOU.

"We will nevertheless remain alert to the substantial risks in the international economic environment," they added.

The revised MOU also said Dublin will prepare a preliminary proposal for the "financial and operational restructuring" of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) by the end of February, building on an analysis of restructuring options recently completed by the bank.