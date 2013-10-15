* Presents some tax breaks while also making budget cuts
* Bailout exit closes chapter in Ireland's history
* Growth seen accelerating to 2 percent in 2014
By Sam Cage and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 15 Ireland eased back on its
austerity programme on Tuesday, giving voters a modest break
from six years of pain as it aims to become the first euro zone
country to pull out of an international bailout.
Presenting the 2014 budget, Finance Minister Michael Noonan
announced Dublin would impose fewer savings than originally
planned on a people worn down by the years of tax increases,
spending cuts, high unemployment and heavy debts.
"By the time the majority of the measures that I have
announced today become law on the first of January next, I am
confident that Ireland will have left the EU/IMF programme,"
Noonan told parliament. "We will have closed this chapter of
Ireland's history."
Noonan is using savings from a deal on its bank debt to make
the smaller cuts, going against advice from his own central bank
and initial misgivings from the EU and IMF. But as Ireland has
hit all its bailout targets, this is unlikely to complicate
completion of the 85 billion euro ($115 billion) bailout
Ireland had to rescue its banks after the financial crisis
erupted in 2008, dragging the state close to bankruptcy and
forcing it to accept the rescue by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund two years later.
Last weekend Prime Minister Enda Kenny said Ireland would
end the programme on Dec. 15, leaving Greece, Portugal and
Cyprus still with sovereign bailouts. Spain has also taken
European money to rescue its banks.
An exit will allow Ireland's centre-right-led coalition
government to show it is regaining economic sovereignty and
Brussels to claim austerity policies are bearing fruit.
However, Ireland has not yet finished with austerity.
Noonan will make 2.5 billion euros in tax increases and spending
cuts next year, including a new bank levy to raise 150 million
euros and higher tax on alcohol, tobacco and savings. That is
still much less than the 3.1 billion originally agreed.
But deep discontent remains in a country of 4.6 million
that was scarred by poverty and emigration before a boom fuelled
by easy credit, construction and low taxes helped make it one of
Europe's richer nations.
THEY'RE KILLING US
Noonan was presenting Ireland's seventh austerity budget in
six years and the popularity of Kenny's government is waning.
Outside parliament, a small group of protesters waved
placards saying "Austerity kills" and "The Enda is Nigh". But
the small size of the demonstration underlined the resignation
with which many Irish have accepted austerity, compared with the
rage that has rocked countries such as Greece and Spain.
"They're killing us," said community centre manager Tommy
Coombes. "They need to think twice before continuing with this
austerity."
With the economy expected to grow only 0.2 percent this year
and 2.0 percent in 2014 - slightly more than the government's
previous forecast given just a week ago - the government will
maintain a lower sales tax rate on the hospitality industry and
cut air travel tax to zero in an attempt to spur more spending.
It is also banking on exports increasing as major trading
partners Britain and the euro zone recover.
Accelerating growth should help to bring the budget gap down
to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, below a 5.1
percent target agreed with the international lenders, and Noonan
aims to deliver a small primary budget surplus in 2014.
The new measures mean Ireland will have made 95 percent of
the 33 billion euros in budget cuts needed to bring its deficit
down to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, Goodbody Stockbrokers
estimated.
"It should support the recovery ... and it should also be
reasonably well accepted by financial markets," said Austin
Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland.