DUBLIN Feb 14 Ireland's government said
its budgetary adjustment for 2013 will amount to at least 3.5
billion euros, suggesting it may be more than currently planned.
Ireland's finance department published the updated version
of Dublin's memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its
international lenders on Tuesday, inserting the words "at least"
into its 2013 adjustment targets for the first time.
The last version of the MOU, signed in November, said the
consolidation measures would amount to 3.5 billion.
The revised MOU also said Dublin will prepare a preliminary
proposal for the "financial and operational restructuring" of
bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) by the end of
February, building on an analysis of restructuring options
recently completed by the bank.