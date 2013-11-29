DUBLIN Nov 29 The Irish central bank official
responsible for supervising banking and insurance is to step
down, the latest of a series of high-profile resignations at the
bank.
Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions & Insurance
Supervision, will step down in May, following the resignation of
financial regulator Matthew Elderfield and chief economist Lars
Frissel earlier this year.
"A lot of people have come in and naturally some will stay
longer than others. We have strength in depth and are confident
we can deliver on our mandate," Central Bank Governor Patrick
Honohan told reporters.