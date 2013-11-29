DUBLIN Nov 29 The Irish central bank official
responsible for supervising banking and insurance is to step
down, the bank said on Friday, the latest in a series of
high-profile resignations at the institution.
Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions and Insurance
Supervision, will step down in May, following similar recent
announcements by financial regulator Matthew Elderfield, chief
economist Lars Frissel and director of enforcement Peter Oakes.
The resignation comes as the central bank completes an
assessment of the balance sheets of the country's main banks, a
requirement under the country's EU/IMF bailout and an exercise
in which Muldoon has played a significant role.
"A lot of people have come in and naturally some will stay
longer than others. We have strength in depth and are confident
we can deliver on our mandate," Central Bank Governor Patrick
Honohan told reporters.
"I would like to thank her for her service and
wish her well in the future," he said.
Muldoon joined the bank in August 2011, having previously
worked for global insurer, XL Group, and was part of a
number of external appointments after Ireland's financial crash,
which showed up an alarming lack of regulation in the country.
Muldoon made a name for herself among local media after
berating the country's banks last year, accusing them of paying
lip service over their bad mortgages problem.
She also helped the central bank to spearhead a push to make
lenders find sustainable solutions for mortgage holders and said
earlier on Friday that the country's banks had met their initial
targets.
Muldoon's resignation comes shortly after Britain's largest
general insurer RSA announced it was probing claims of
irregularities and accounting issues at its Irish unit.
She would not comment on her future plans when asked by
reporters.