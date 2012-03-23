By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, March 23
DUBLIN, March 23 Ireland's central bank warned
on Friday that falls in property prices, weaker growth and
possible capital shortfalls in state-owned lenders continue
threaten the country's debt sustainability.
Midway into an unprecedented eight-year austerity drive,
Ireland is hoping to return to bond markets in the next 12
months to build up enough funds to exit a three-year European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout programme that it has
so far successfully implemented.
But in a sobering staff report, the central bank identified
risks around continued economic weakness, over-indebted private
and public sectors and warned that mortgage stress, poor profit
outlooks and funding pressures could see the fresh capital put
into the country's banks erode quicker than expected.
"It is clear that, despite the exceptional scale of policy
interventions domestically and significant progress in the
stabilisation and restructuring of the financial system, its
transition to a fully normal mode of functioning is not yet
complete," the report said.
Irish benchmark bond yields have more than halved to 6.9
percent during the most recent period of progress since the cost
of official funding was cut last summer but the central bank
said the market's views of Irish debt remained at a level
incompatible with access to long-term funding.
It said sovereign debt sustainability is vulnerable to
further unexpected increases in debt levels or reductions in
economic growth and warned throughout its report that of the
risks across the economy of further property price declines.
Property prices have halved since the spectacular bursting
of a building boom in 2007 and the monetary authority said
continued falls could result in increased loan losses for Irish
banks that it said were expected to remain at elevated levels
for some time regardless.
Using its current forecast for unemployment and house
prices, the central bank projected that the 90-day
owner-occupier mortgages arrears rate would rise to just above
10 percent this year from 9.2 at the end of 2011.
Buy-to-let arrears are projected to rise to 18 percent,
according to the bank's modelling.
It added that the banks, already planning thousands of job
cuts, would have to cut more costs, that they faced further
eroding of margins due to the high cost of funding and would
have difficulty significantly increasing deposit volumes given
the weak economy.
"Banks face the challenge of generating recurring earnings
in an environment of limited ability to re-price tight loan
margins and funding cost pressures," the central bank said.