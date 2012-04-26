* ECB governing council member Honohan backs growth drive
* Says supports EU fiscal treaty due to its flexibility
* Calls on banks to work harder on borrowers in arrears
DUBLIN, April 26 The governor of Ireland's
central bank on Thursday called on Europe to focus on boosting
growth and tackling unemployment as the fastest way to address
the continent's debt and deficit problems.
The comments by Patrick Honohan, a European Central Bank
Governing Council member, follow ECB President Mario Draghi's
call on Wednesday for a European "growth compact".
European cooperation "must emphasise a growth and employment
focus which, if successful, could have the effect of dissolving
debt and deficit problems faster than anything else", Honohan
said in a speech in Dublin.
The European Union, which generates about a fifth of global
output, has struggled to strike a balance between austerity and
growth as it seeks to overcome a decade of high spending while
grappling with recession.
Leaders of EU member states have intensified calls in recent
days to balance the continent's new fiscal treaty, which would
impose automatic sanctions on states with a budget deficit over
3 percent of GDP, with moves to boost growth.
Ireland on May 31 is to hold what will probably be the only
popular vote on the treaty, which will make it harder for
countries to use borrowed money to boost growth during
downturns.
Honohan said he supported the treaty because the rules
involved "considerable discretion and judgment" that would offer
flexibility to countries who sign up.
"It will be important to ensure that, if needed, such
flexibility is fully exploited in Ireland's case," he said.
Honohan said the Central Bank saw some benefit in the idea
of speeding up the fiscal adjustment in Ireland, which aims to
reduce its deficit from 9.4 percent last year to 3 percent in
2015 under its EU-IMF bailout.
"The duration of the negative demand impulse and any
associated uncertainty would be shortened, in order to speed the
resumption of more rapid growth," he said.
Ireland's EU/IMF lenders said on Thursday they would let it
spend more proceeds from the sale of state assets on stimulating
the economy, suggesting greater willingness within the euro zone
to temper relentless austerity with some growth strategies.
Honohan also called on Ireland's banks to speed up efforts
to deal with borrowers in arrears. Nearly one in seven home
loans in Ireland are not being fully repaid.
"Overall we now feel that the main banks have been too slow
to organise themselves sufficiently for the very large and
complex task of engagement with delinquent borrowers," he said.
The central bank believes lenders should proceed "with
realistic loan modifications where - and only where - necessary
and not shying away from foreclosures in the (buy-to-let)
segment in cases where this proves inevitable", he said.