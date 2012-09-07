DUBLIN, Sept 7 The European Central Bank has
made clear through its new bond buying plan that it has the
tools needed to fix problems in the euro zone and that it is
prepared to use them, board member Patrick Honohan said on
Friday.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday
announced that the ECB was ready to buy unlimited amounts of
bonds of up to three-year maturity of countries that request a
European bailout and fulfill strict policy conditions.
"Anybody who had any doubts that the ECB was prepared to
bring the tools needed to fix the problems that are exiting in
the euro area, any doubts must be removed now. The ECB has made
clear it has the tools and it is prepared to use them," the
Irish central bank governor told reporters.
Asked if the Bundesbank, which opposes the plan, would
eventually come to support it, he said it would but added that
he understood the reservations of some people given the
complexity of the measures.