DUBLIN Feb 10 Moves to allow euro zone rescue
funds such as the European Stability Mechanism to directly
recapitalise a member nation's banks are 'encouraging', but a
big question mark remains over whether they will apply
retrospectively to the likes of Ireland, the country's central
bank governor said on Sunday.
"I'm very encouraged by the moves in that direction. But
they are slow moves and there is a big question mark over the
degree to which they would look back on what has happened in the
past. This is something we have to be patient about," Patrick
Honohan told national broadcaster RTE.
Honohan, who as Ireland's representative at the European
Central Bank struck a key bank debt deal with the ECB this week,
reiterated that Irish lenders had not achieved enough on the
problem of mortgage arrears, something over which he and
colleagues were "tearing their hair" out.
He said progress had been made on getting Ireland's highly
recapitalised banks to work more quickly on the problem, yet
lenders had not made up their minds on what choices to make to
deal with what he called the country's biggest domestic policy
issue.