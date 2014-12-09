DUBLIN Dec 9 Restrictions on mortgage lending
proposed by Ireland's central bank could push up rents and
frustrate potential homebuyers, making the country less
attractive to foreign firms, the finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
Ireland's central bank wants to avoid any repeat of the
reckless lending and lax regulation that led to a devastating
property crash six years ago, and has proposed the limits as
prices recover quickly amid a lack of supply in urban areas.
The measures would require banks to restrict lending above
80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of
the aggregate value of all housing loans, while also limiting
lending in excess of 3.5 times a borrower's gross income.
In its official response to the proposals on Tuesday, the
finance ministry said such a loan-to-value (LTV) limit would be
unduly restrictive and have implications for the distribution of
home ownership. First-time buyers especially would find it more
difficult or "even impossible" to save a deposit while also
paying high rents.
"The primary balance to be struck is to ensure that measures
put in place to protect financial stability will not have an
undue negative impact on sustainable economic recovery or have
unintended social impacts," the ministry said.
"There is, therefore, a strong case to be made to the
Central Bank in adopting a more nuanced and graduated approach
to the introduction of new macro prudential measures."
It suggested that a graduated approach could be achieved by
initially adopting a 90 percent LTV target which would be
reduced over a period of time. A higher threshold exemption of
perhaps 25 percent of new lending might also first be adopted.
The ministry also urged that the new rules be phased in.
Ireland's banks have previously called on the central bank
to scale back the proposals, warning that they would price
first-time buyers out of the market.
The central bank said it had received over 150 responses to
its consultation paper by Monday's deadline and that it expected
the final measures to come into effect early next year.
