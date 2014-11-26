DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland's central bank governor
said there has not yet been a sufficient supply response to the
housing shortage that data showed on Wednesday helped push
prices up at a faster pace last month.
The central bank warned in June that a protracted delay in
addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put
prices on an unsustainable path again and the bank's chief was
making his comments while defending new central bank proposals
to restrict mortgage lending.
"Absent such a regime, sharp price rises in Dublin - and
they jumped by 42 per cent in just 18 months - in a thin market,
not yet eliciting a sufficient supply response, could sow the
seeds of trouble for the future," Patrick Honohan told a
parlaimentary committee on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)