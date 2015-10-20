* Ireland appoints academic who has worked with ECB
* Lane to face government challenge to new mortgage rules
* New chief to take over from Honohan later this year
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 20 Ireland appointed Philip Lane, an
economics professor at Dublin's Trinity College, as its new
central bank governor on Tuesday, a role that includes a seat on
the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB)
Lane will take over from his former Trinity College
colleague Patrick Honohan who announced in May that he would
retire a year ahead of schedule, saying it was a good time to
step down with the economy recovering and banks back in profit.
Despite the economic upturn, Lane will face legacy issues in
the country's banks. The number of mortgage customers more than
two years behind in their payments is still rising and there is
opposition to the central bank's new curbs on mortgage lending.
"Professor Lane's outstanding economic, financial and policy
making record ideally position him to lead the central bank in
the coming years," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a
statement.
Lane, who received a doctorate in economics from Harvard in
1995 and spent three years at Columbia University before
returning home to Ireland, has acted as an academic consultant
for the European Commission, International Monetary Fund, World
Bank and a number of central banks, including the ECB.
Noonan said Lane's appointment by ECB President Mario Draghi
earlier this year to chair the Advisory Scientific Committee of
the European Systemic Risk Board "demonstrated the standing he
is held in at European level."
Lane will take over as Noonan asks the central bank to
review the new restrictions on mortgage lending. Honohan, who
will step down next month, brought them in to ensure price rises
do not return to unsustainable levels.
Noonan's department fought to have the proposals loosened
last year and the minister expressed concern last month that
they are keeping first-time buyers out of the market amid a
severe shortage of housing in the country.
The appointment of leading academic economist Honohan at the
height of Ireland's financial crisis in 2009 broke decades of
tradition of promoting the top civil servant at the Department
of Finance to the governor role.
Lane was chosen from a list of 100 potential candidates,
Noonan said, and emerged from a shortlist of four that also
included the bookmakers' favourite for the role, Robert Watt,
who heads Ireland's department of public expenditure.
"I have known and worked with Philip for almost 20 years and
I am confident that he has the capacity and commitment to lead
the Central Bank of Ireland as it delivers on its mandate in the
coming years," Honohan said in a statement.
