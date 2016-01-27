DUBLIN Jan 27 Ireland's central bank appointed its director of credit institutions, Sharon Donnery, as a new deputy governor on Wednesday, the first woman to be appointed to the role.

Donnery, who has been with the central bank for 20 years, will be one of new governor Philip Lane's two deputies and will be responsible for central banking functions, including economics, financial operations and resolution.

In her new role, Donnery will also stand in for Lane if he is unable to attend a meeting of the European Central Bank's governing council, of which he is a member. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)