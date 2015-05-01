DUBLIN May 1 Irish Central Bank Governor
Patrick Honohan confirmed on Friday that he intends to retire at
the end of the year, nine months before his seven-year term was
due to end.
Honohan, who was appointed in September 2009 at the height
of Ireland's financial crisis, said it was a good time to retire
as the bank was moving from a crisis management phase to one of
repair and consolidation
"That is more an implementation phase, a new chapter and a
good time to hand over to somebody else," Honohan, who is also a
member of the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council,
told a news conference, adding that he would remain in his job
until at least November 1.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)