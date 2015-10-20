DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland appointed Philip Lane, an
economics professor at Dublin's Trinity College, as its new
central bank governor on Tuesday, a role that includes a seat on
the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB)
Lane will take over from Patrick Honohan who decided in May
to retire a year ahead of schedule, saying it was a good time to
step down with the economy recovering and banks back in profit.
He stayed in place while his replacement was chosen.
"Professor Lane's outstanding economic, financial and
policy-making record ideally position him to lead the central
bank in the coming years," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)