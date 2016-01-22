DUBLIN Jan 22 Small, highly globalised
economies like Ireland's are especially vulnerable to negative
shocks, and rules to curb pro-cyclical dynamics and excessive
leverage are essential, the Irish central bank's governor said
on Friday.
In his first major policy speech, Philip Lane defended his
predecessor's introduction of loan-to-value limits on mortgage
lending last year and said the bank should be proactive in
implementing macroprudential policies.
"Small, highly globalised countries such as Ireland are
inherently more volatile than larger economies: we can grow
strongly for extended periods but are also especially vulnerable
to negative shocks," Lane said.
"For this reason, it is essential that the Central Bank is
proactive in the deployment of macroprudential policies that can
improve resilience and mitigate the pro-cyclical dynamics
associated with excessive leverage," he said.
Economic and financial conditions are the main global risk
factor now, Lane said, but the Irish Central Bank will also be
"keeping a watchful eye" on risks related to Britain's planned
referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
Lane, who took over from fellow university professor
Patrick Honohan in November, said he expected the country's
gross domestic product to grow 6.5 to 7 percent in 2015, then
slow to around 5 percent this year, in line with government
forecasts.
The Central Bank is due to officially update its forecasts
in its quarterly economic outlook next week.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)