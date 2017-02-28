DUBLIN Feb 28 Irish Central Bank Deputy
Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at
the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the
private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank, which operates under constrained public
sector pay scales, has struggled to retain some key staff amid a
recovery in the financial sector that Roux noted in October had
increased the gap between the pay someone can get working for
the central bank and working in the private sector.
The former French regulation official's departure comes as
Ireland's central bank deals with over 100 enquiries from firms
considering moving operations to Dublin as a result of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)