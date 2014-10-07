DUBLIN Oct 7 Ireland's central bank proposed
restrictions on how much banks can lend to home buyers on
Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the risk of a new property bubble
forming as prices recover rapidly from a devastating crash.
A combination of reckless lending and lax regulation during
Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" era helped fuel a property bubble that
dragged the country into an international bailout after it burst
and left the surviving banks in need of expensive state rescues.
With property prices in Dublin rising by 25 percent
year-on-year in August, although they were still 41 percent
below their pre-crisis peak, the central bank said it was
appropriate to bring in limits on new lending at high
loan-to-value (LTV) or loan-to-income (LTI) ratios.
Central bank deputy governor Stefan Gerlach told a press
briefing that the measures were not aimed at limiting or
steering prices but would probably have an impact on the pace of
price increases.
The proposed measures will require banks to restrict lending
above 80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15
percent of the aggregate value of all housing loans. They will
also restrict lending above 3.5 times the borrower's income to
no more than 20 percent of that aggregate value.
The proposals, contained in a consultation paper that banks
have until Dec. 8 to respond to, also include a lower threshold
for buy-to-let properties. They require banks to limit loans of
over 70 per cent of the value of investment properties to 10 per
cent of all buy-to-let loans.
Ireland's head of financial regulation, Cyril Roux, said
there was concern that the market was getting back to a place
where some borrowers were taking out loans where their ability
to repay was tenuous.
"These measures have been carefully considered and, taking
past experience into account, are being introduced at an
appropriate time," Roux said in a statement.
"As it can be assumed that a regime of the type foreshadowed
in the consultation is likely to be introduced, we expect
lenders not to accelerate high LTV or LTI loan approvals in
advance," he said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)