DUBLIN Nov 23 The Irish central bank's revised
mortgage rules should only require adjustment in the future if
the economic and financial environment changes materially, the
bank's governor said on Wednesday after its first review of the
rules.
The central bank eased and simplified the deposit rules for
first-time house buyers after the review, which Lane said was
done partly to simplify the current regime, which would
otherwise require regular updating.
"The revised framework should require adjustments only if
there are material changes to the macro-financial environment
that require a tightening or loosening of these measures,"
Governor Philip Lane told a news conference, adding that the
impact on house prices of the new measures should be relatively
limited.
