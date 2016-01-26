DUBLIN Jan 26 The price of buying a home in
Ireland will moderate as a result of new limitations on mortgage
lending introduced by the country's central bank last year, its
new governor Philip Lane said on Tuesday.
"One way the sector will adjust is the pricing on homes will
moderate, there is lots of evidence that when credit is less
available, the bidding war on houses will be less intense and so
people will be able to buy houses at a lower price than if they
were unregulated," Lane told a parliamentary committee.
Asked if the central bank would step in to reduce the rates
mortgage holders are paying, Lane said he held his predecessor's
position that banks must be run on a commercial position and the
central bank "cannot interfere with the contracts between
lenders and borrowers".
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Clarke)