DUBLIN Nov 23 Ireland's central bank eased
deposit rules for first-time house buyers on Wednesday and
amended how lenders can grant exemptions following its first
review of the tough regulations introduced last year to curb
excessive lending.
The central bank said that from January first time buyers
could now borrow 90 percent of the value of a home regardless of
the price, an amendment of the current regime which capped the
90 percent threshold at 220,000 euros with an 80 percent limit
applicable on the excess value.
Banks can breach the limit for 5 percent of all first time
mortgages written but can do so for 20 percent of other
homebuyers, compared to a previous 15 percent across the board
cutoff. Limits on how much homeowners can borrow compared to
their income remained unchanged, the central bank said.
