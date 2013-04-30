BRIEF-HNA Investment's shareholders to add up to 3.5 pct stake within 12 months
* Says controlling shareholder's parties acting in concert plans to add up to 3.5 percent stake in the company within twelve months
DUBLIN, April 30 The Irish government must stick to a planned schedule of cutbacks if it is to retain the confidence of markets, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.
The government has said a deal in February to reschedule 30 billion euros of debt could lead to a 5.1 billion euros ($6.7 billion) austerity programme planned by 2015 being cut by 20 percent.
"Full implementation of the government's announced budgetary measures remains essential to preserve market confidence," governor Patrick Honohan said in introductory comments to the central bank's annual report.
Asked in February about the impact of the bank deal on the country's finances, Honohan said he did not have any budgetary consequences in mind.
* Says controlling shareholder's parties acting in concert plans to add up to 3.5 percent stake in the company within twelve months
May 31 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, gaining after better than expected Chinese manufacturing data boosted sentiment, while a continued rise in financials helped offset losses in the energy and basic materials sectors.